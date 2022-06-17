Candlelight Vigil tonight for migrant worker

A candlelight vigil is being held tonight in St. Catharines to honor the life of Fermin Santo Sanchez.

Sanchez, a 35 year old migrant worker from Mexico, died on Monday night after being hit by an SUV while walking his bike on the side of Seventh Street Louth.

The vigil will begin tonight at 7 p.m. at Spring Valley Gardens, 1846 Seventh St. Organizers say all are welcome to attend.

Following the tragedy a Go Fund Me page with a goal of raising $20,000 for Sanchez's widow and three children.

As of this morning just over $38,000 has been donated.