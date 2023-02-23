Candlelight vigil will be held in Niagara Falls Friday night to mark one-year invasion of Ukraine

Niagara residents will stop to mark the one-year anniversary of Russia's brutal invasion of Ukraine.

Solidarity events are being held worldwide Friday night to call for an end to the war that has killed thousands and torn families apart.

“The unprovoked and ferocious war that Russia has unleashed upon Ukraine is an evil unseen in Europe since World War II,” stated Alexandra Chyczij, National President of the The Ukrainian Canadian Congress.

“The resources of the Free World must be marshalled in the defence of Ukraine’s liberty. If Putin succeeds with his assault on Ukraine, the light of freedom in Europe may be extinguished for a generation.”

In Niagara, a candlelight vigil will be held in Niagara Falls at Table Rock Centre Friday night at 7 o'clock, followed by a prayer service on Saturday evening at St. John Ukrainian Catholic Church in St. Catharines.

U.S. residents will be holding a candlelight vigil on their side of the border tonight as well.

