Canine unit helps nab two suspects in NOTL van theft and crash
Niagara police say a 2017 Ford cargo van, stolen in the area of York Road and Four Mile Creek Road, was involved in a fail to remain in Niagara-on-the-Lake,
It happened yesterday after around 1:30 p.m.
About 20 minutes later police received a complaint about a vehicle driving erratically on Beaverdams Road near Merrittville Highway, in the City of Thorold.
The vehicle was confirmed to be the stolen van. It was located in a commercial parking lot on Highway 20 near Rice Road in Pelham.
Police responded to the area but the suspects fled on foot into a nearby corn field.
Police service dog, Onyx, was sent into the corn field where the suspects were found and ultimately arrested.
Onyx also helped locate a .22 caliber firearm.
Thirty-seven-year-old William Ostermaier and 32-year-old Kathleen Sullivan, both of Welland, are facing numerous charges including theft of a motor vehicle and possession of a weapon.
Both have been remanded into custody.
