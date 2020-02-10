iHeartRadio
Cannabis curious? Niagara College can answer your questions

CKTB-News- Cannabis course

Niagara College’s ‘Cannabis 101’ community seminar series is back.

This month the series will feature some fresh offerings including an interactive session on growing your own at home.

College officials say the  four-part Community Series is designed for anyone and everyone looking to develop a better understanding of cannabis.

Participants can register for individual sessions, or for all four.

Register online at niagaracollege.ca/pts.

