Cannabis curious? Niagara College can answer your questions
Niagara College’s ‘Cannabis 101’ community seminar series is back.
This month the series will feature some fresh offerings including an interactive session on growing your own at home.
College officials say the four-part Community Series is designed for anyone and everyone looking to develop a better understanding of cannabis.
Participants can register for individual sessions, or for all four.
Register online at niagaracollege.ca/pts.
Town of Lincoln Rodent Problems
Matt Holmes Speaks with Town of Lincoln Councillor Adam Russell regarding rodent problems in Town of Lincoln
St. Catharines Firefighters Told To Cover Up Their Topless Bodies for Charity Calendar
Matt Holmes Speaks with St. Catharines City Councillor Matt Harris regarding firefighter calendar controversy
Cannabis Interim Control By-Law Discussed at St. Catharines Council
Matt Holmes Speaks with St. Catharines City Councillor Carlos Garcia regarding cannabis interim control by-law/motion at council Monday night