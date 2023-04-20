Cannabis lovers celebrate 420 today as Niagara Falls hosts 420 Expo this weekend

Today is 4-20, a day for cannabis lovers to celebrate.

Marijuana fans have long celebrated April 20th each year, or even daily at 4:20 p.m by smoking up.

Cannabis has been legal in Canada for 4.5 years now, and just yesterday Mississauga, Ontario's largest municipality, voted in favour or allowing cannabis shops to operate in the city.

Meantime, the Niagara Falls 420 Expo is celebrating its fifth anniversary at the Niagara Falls Convention Centre this Saturday.



The event will feature more than 30,000 square feet of all-things cannabis including more than 75 exhibitors and vendors showcasing cannabis brands and product, celebrities, paraphernalia, clothing, educational panels, seminars and more.



“The reception from cannabis enthusiasts from across Niagara and Ontario has been nothing but positive since out first show in 2019, and with thousands of retail stores now open across Canada, there’s a large market itching to participate in an event such as this one,” said Chris Dabrowski, co-organizer of the 420 Expo.”



The event will also include an outdoor “Pot-io”, where attendees can enjoy a safe-space to consume cannabis legally and freely.

“For cannabis enthusiasts, there’s no-another event like this of its kind in Niagara and with Niagara Falls as the backdrop, we’re offering a one-of-a-kind experience unique to our community,” added Dabrowski.