Cannabis stores will be allowed to continue to deliver products

A temporary move to allow cannabis stores in Ontario to offer deliveries and curbside pickup during the COVID-19 pandemic is being made permanent.

The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario says the change will take effect next week to provide buyers more choice, convenience and access to the legal cannabis market.

But it's imposing some conditions -- including restrictions preventing delivery-only businesses.

An official at cannabis company High Tide says that will limit the ability of large companies to dominate the e-commerce market and will help ensure greater choice for consumers.