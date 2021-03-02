'CannaResearchBunker' built in Niagara-on-the-Lake

Niagara College has built a new dedicated cannabis research facility in Niagara-on-the-Lake.

The college has expanded its on-campus cannabis education capabilities to include a new Cannabis Production Research Chamber.

The new facility has the required space and specialized equipment to grow crops, complete trials, and conduct research in partnership with the cannabis industry.

Located at the Daniel J. Patterson Campus in Niagara-on-the-Lake, this new research space – which is affectionately called the “CannaResearchBunker” – is comprised of two retrofitted sea containers that have been connected to the existing academic facility (the original “CannaBunker”).

Niagara College’s Commercial Cannabis Production program – the first of its kind in Canada – was launched in 2018.

Intake for research projects in the AETIC Cannabis Production Research Chamber will begin in the fall of 2021.