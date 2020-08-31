Canview Drive-in target of armed robber
Police are searching for a suspect in an armed robbery at the Canview Drive-in in Thorold.
Police say a man in his 30's approached a female cashier around 9:00 last night, brandished a handgun and demanded money.
He then fled the scene.
The police K-9 unit was brought in but were unable to locate the suspect.
The man is described around 6'2" tall with a husky build, wearing a purple zip up sweater and mask.
Any witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at (905) 688-4111, option 3, badge #9058.
