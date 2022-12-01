CAO Harry Schlange and Grimsby part ways

Grimsby's CAO has left his position with the town.

Harry Schlange, and Grimsby Council have mutually agreed on the departure effective December 5th, 2022.

Schlange joined the Town of Grimsby in July 2019 as the Chief Administrative Officer.

“I was very fortunate to lead a great team that has led the way for significant and major accomplishments that will have a legacy impact on Grimsby’s future. I wish Council and Staff much success this term,” stated Harry Schlange.

Schlange is known region-wide following his role as Niagara Region's CAO from 2013 to 2016 during former Chair Al Caslin's time in office.

Schlange left the Niagara Region during the tenure of Caslin and was later dismissed as CAO of Brampton by former Conservative Party leader Patrick Brown who is now the city's mayor.

Schlange had bumps in the road with Grimsby Council as well, after he was put on leave in Feb. 2020 following a complaint by the public, but then council later apologized to him and he was back at his desk a week later.

Sarah Kim, currently Grimsby's Town Clerk, will be filling the role of Acting Chief Administrative Officer in the interim.