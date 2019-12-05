CAO REPORT | Niagara Council meeting on Ombudsman Report

Niagara Regional Council will be asking police to look into the Ombudsman report 'Inside Job' on the corrupt hiring of our former CAO.

All council members passed the motion for Niagara Regional Police to look over the reports' findings.

Council made the decision after going into closed session for two hours.

Chair Jim Bradley reminded residents in the gallery that it is not appropriate to clap in council chambers as the audience applauded the motion's passing.