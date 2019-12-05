CAO REPORT | Niagara Council meeting on Ombudsman Report
Niagara Regional Council will be asking police to look into the Ombudsman report 'Inside Job' on the corrupt hiring of our former CAO.
All council members passed the motion for Niagara Regional Police to look over the reports' findings.
Council made the decision after going into closed session for two hours.
Chair Jim Bradley reminded residents in the gallery that it is not appropriate to clap in council chambers as the audience applauded the motion's passing.
-
5PM
A new #AlltheChairsMen story about the scheme to get Carmen D'Angelo hired as Niagara Region CAO, The Standard Reporter Grant LaFleche. The Late Roundtable with Chris Lowes and Reverend Martha J Lockwood.
-
4PM
Mario De Divitis on the formerly Gord's Place Christmas Day dinner -- BACK ON! Polytechnique: It's been 30 years since the shooting that killed 14 women, we talk to Jennifer Gauthier, Executive Director of Women’s Place of South Niagara.
-
3PM
YOUR CALLS. USA vs Donald J.Trump vs CANADA vs US vs YOU. Public high school teachers will hold another one-day strike next week. Shootout in Florida. Terror charges for Guelph man.