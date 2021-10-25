Capacity limits lifting today at places requiring proof-of-vaccination

Capacity limits are lifting at restaurants, gyms, casinos and other places requiring proof-of-vaccination.

The change coming into effect today is the first of a multi-step plan to ease the COVID-19 restrictions over the coming months.

Other businesses, such as barber shops and salons, can also lift capacity limits and physical distancing requirements if they choose to require proof-of-vaccination.

Places hosting wedding, funeral, and religious services can also implement the proof-of-vaccination system and do away with the limits.

The change does not apply to places where people receive medical care or medical supplies or to grocery stores.

Government officials have also promised to allow greater capacities at Remembrance Day ceremonies and Santa Claus parades, but those details have not yet been released.