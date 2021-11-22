Capacity limits may be here to stay even when pandemic is over at Bay Beach in Fort Erie

Even when the COVID pandemic is over, capacity limits may remain at Bay Beach in Fort Erie.

A new town report says in addition to keep capacity limits, they are also considering having out-of-town residents buy beach passes in advance.

Mayor Wayne Redekop says they made over $600,000 dollars in 2021 by charging for beach parking and passes, which is enough to maintain the popular beach.

The Town implemented a capacity limit of 2000 people this past summer, compared to the up to 7000 people who would normally flock to the beach prior to the pandemic.

Redekop says town staff will be looking at all options for the summer of 2022.