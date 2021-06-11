Capacity limits placed on St. Catharines' beaches this weekend with large crowds expected
The city of St. Catharines will have security out at beaches making sure they aren't over capacity this weekend.
The city is instituting capacity limits at both Sunset Beach and Lakeside Park Beach effective immediately.
Security will be on site to close access when beaches have reached capacity and beach visitor numbers begin to impact the ability to control physical distancing.
Signage will be posted at the entrance to beach neighbourhoods letting drivers know when beaches are at capacity limits and closed to new entries.
Visitors are reminded that alcohol, smoking / vaping, barbecues, and littering are banned.
Guests must adhere to Provincial COVID-19 limits on gatherings and other restrictions.
