Capitol building secure after pro-Trump protesters stormed building leaving at least one dead
Calm has returned to Washington D.C. for the most part.
The Sergeant-at-Arms says the Capitol building is now secure after a chaotic day which saw Pro-Trump supporters storm the building by breaking windows, and jumping over barricades.
Supporters of President Trump broke into Congress this afternoon as members were certifying the results of the presidential election.
At least one person is dead after being shot in the chaos.
Police and National Guard used flash bangs and tear gas to regain control of the building. .
However, it came after protesters made it inside both chambers of Congress.
-
Niagara's Medical Officer of Health reacts to vaccine newsEarly today it was announced that Niagara would be getting some doses of the COVID-19 vaccine next week. Tom McConnell spoke with Acting Medical Officer of Health Dr. Mustafa Hirji about the announcement.
-
Self Care Series with Laura HughesTom McConnell spoke with self care expert Laura Hughes for the inaugural self care segment.
-
Elections in the USMatt spoke with Renan Levine, Professor in the Department of Political Science University of Toronto Scarborough, about the elections in Pennsylvania and Georgia.