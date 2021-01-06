Capitol building secure after pro-Trump protesters stormed building leaving at least one dead

Calm has returned to Washington D.C. for the most part.

The Sergeant-at-Arms says the Capitol building is now secure after a chaotic day which saw Pro-Trump supporters storm the building by breaking windows, and jumping over barricades.

Supporters of President Trump broke into Congress this afternoon as members were certifying the results of the presidential election.

At least one person is dead after being shot in the chaos.

Police and National Guard used flash bangs and tear gas to regain control of the building. .

However, it came after protesters made it inside both chambers of Congress.