iHeartRadio
-5°C
Instagram
61010
Sms*

Capitol Police officer dies from injuries sustained during Wednesday's attack

CKTB NEW - the white house

The death toll from the US Capitol breach has increased as a police officer has succumbed to his injuries.

Officer Brian Sicknick was injured while he was physically engaging with insurgents who stormed the building.

He was rushed to hospital where he died last night.

In all, five deaths have been attributed to the attack on Wednesday, including a rioter shot by officers and three other people who experienced medical emergencies.

Latest Audio