Captain Sir Tom Moore passes away after inspiring millions

A man who raised millions for his local hospital system has died.

World War II veteran Captain Sir Tom Moore became well known last year after walking laps of his garden to raise money for the UK's National Health Service.

He raised almost £33 million ($57,573,000 Canadian) for the hospitals and became the oldest artist to claim a UK number one single after his rendition of You'll Never Walk Alone with Michael Ball and the NHS Voices of Care Choir topped charts and dethroned The Weekend.

Moore recently tested positive for COVID-19 and was hospitalized on Sunday with pneumonia-like symptoms.

His death was announced yesterday.

People in the UK are planning to clap for the hero at 6 p.m. tonight to show their appreciation.