Car at brink of Niagara Falls gets swept over

Four days after a heart-stopping rescue at the brink of Niagara Falls, a car has been swept over the American side.

New York State Parks Police says the black car that was lodged in the upper Niagara River plunged over Niagara Falls.

The discovery was made hours after Saturday's windstorm that sparked power outages, closed the Garden City Skyway Bridge in St. Catharines and toppled trees onto power lines.

A woman in her 60's was pulled from the car by a diver dangling from a helicopter last Wednesday.

The woman did not survive, and it's still not clear how the car ended up in the river.

On Thursday the car moved closer to the brink of the falls and flipped onto its roof.