Car enthusiasts launch fundraising campaign after Niagara-On-The-Lake fire
Local car enthusiasts are raising money after a devastating fire in Niagara-On-The-Lake.
The blaze yesterday afternoon ripped through buildings in the Townline Road and Carlton Street area in Virgil.
Several of the impacted buildings stored classic cars.
Members of RPM Niagara have started a GoFundMe campaign, writing, 'Tools, cars, and livelihoods are not cheap, and though money can't replace everything, every bit helps.'
As of this morning, just over a thousand dollars have been contributed to the $5,000 goal.
