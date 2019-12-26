Car fire, hit and run under investigation in Thorold

Niagara Regional Police suspect a car on fire in Thorold may have been involved in a hit and run a day earlier.

Late Monday night, officers responded to the scene of a maroon Hyundai Santa Fe on fire at the Confederation Heights South Park parking lot on Confederation Avenue in Thorold.

A search of the surrounding area to locate any suspects was unsuccessful.

Police believe the vehicle may have been involved in a hit and run the night prior, striking a parked car and fleeing the scene in the area of Keefer Road and Coleman Court.

The Niagara Regional Police Service is asking anyone with information or who may have witnessed the event to contact police.