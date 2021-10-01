Car rally to celebrate Crystal Beach centennial

Crime Stoppers will be helping the Crystal Beach community celebrate a major milestone.

Crime Stoppers of Niagara volunteers have been working with Crystal Beach business owners to put together a car rally after the community's centennial celebrations through the year were cancelled by COVID-19.

Owners of classic, historic, modified, and mini vehicles are invited to drive through the community and display their vehicle along Erie Road on October 9th.

A DJ will be playing music and there will be prizes from local businesses.

Crystal Beach BIA board member and owner of the Crystal Ball Cafe Robin Bannerman says, "Owners take a great deal of pride in their vehicles and enjoy the opportunity to participate in cruise events or putting them on display to give the public a close-up view. There’s no doubt there will be a great deal of interest in these vehicles and they will definitely draw a crowd and those people will also see the businesses that have opened up in Crystal Beach through the years."