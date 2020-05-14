Car, RV, and boat stores allowed to reopen on Tuesday May 19th

Car dealerships, RV dealers, and boat stores in Ontario are getting the green light to reopen after the long weekend.

Premier Doug Ford says stage one of the reopening plan will commence on Tuesday May 19th.

That's when vehicle dealerships and retailers can open to customers.

The list of businesses allowed to open includes new and used car/truck/motorcycle dealers, RV dealers, boat/watercraft dealers, and other vehicle dealers of motorized bicycles/golf carts/scooters/snowmobiles and ATVs.

Prior to stage one, car dealerships were restricted to appointments only.

Click here for a full list of businesses allowed to reopen on Tuesday.