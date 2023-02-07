Career fair continues today at Niagara College Welland campus

Niagara College is once again hosting their largest career event of the year.

The annual job fair is open students, alumni and the general public.

Job seekers can explore job opportunities from over 100 employers across the region.

The fair continues today at the Welland Campus from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. , and then 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday at the Niagara-on-the-Lake campus

More than 100 employers are registered to attend this year’s event looking to hire full-time, part-time, co-op and seasonal positions.