Carfentanil recovered during property search by Niagara Falls Street Crime Detectives

The NRPS have recovered a combined 25 grams of suspected illegal drugs after a property search in Niagara Falls.

In April, Niagara Falls detectives commenced an investigation into the distribution of illegal drugs throughout the city.

On July 12th, detectives received authorization to execute a search warrant inside a trailer on a residential property on Thorold Stone Road near Kalar Road.

As a result of the investigation, two suspects have been arrested.

In total, detectives recovered 24.3 grams of suspected carfentanil and 2.7 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine.

Detectives also seized one replica rifle, one replica pistol, and $280 of Canadian currency believed to have been acquired through the proceeds of crime.

The two suspects, a 45-year-old male and 49-year-old female, are facing various charges and are scheduled to attend a bail hearing later today.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the lead detective by dialing 905-688-4111, dial option #3, extension #1009667.

Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously are encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).