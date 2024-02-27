Carol Todd says Online Harms Act could be part of her daughter's legacy

Carol Todd says the newly tabled Online Harms Act could be part of her daughter's legacy.



In 2012, Amanda Todd died by suicide after she was targeted by an online sextortion scheme.



The long-promised Bill C-63 will in part usher in the creation of a ``Digital Safety Commission of Canada,'' along with a new ombudsperson to advocate for users who have concerns about online safety.



Leah Parsons is the mother of a Nova Scotia teenage girl who was taken of life support after a suicide attempt in 2013, following the distribution of intimate images taken without her consent.



The family of Rehtaeh (reh-TAY'-ah) Parsons has said she was harassed both at school and online.



Her mother says she agrees with the concept of an ombudsperson to advocate for parents and others concerned about images circulating on the internet, and she supports having a regulator that can enforce the removal of the content.



Canada's justice minister says the government was only targeting the most ``egregious'' content in the bill, including child sex-abuse material and intimate images shared without consent.