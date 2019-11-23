Caroline Mulroney calls Thorold Mayor to set up Monday meeting to discuss tunnel

Thorold's Mayor says the Minister of Transportation called him personally to talk about the tunnel.

Terry Ugulini joining CKTB saying Caroline Mulroney reached out to him and Regional Chair Jim Bradley to discuss concerns about the tunnel and to set up a meeting for Monday at Regional Headquarters.

Ugulini will meet with representatives from Mulroney's office to talk about next steps.

The MTO had previous plans to close the tunnel to two way traffic for the winter.

Ugulini says one-way traffic would be a nightmare for drivers, and he's hoping a two-way solution can be reached.

He says the main concern is that most snow ploughs can't fit through the tunnel to clear snow.

He's suggesting temporary closures to allow the ploughs to clear snow when needed.

Ugulini says he's confident the Ontario government heard concerns about one-way traffic, and he's thanks area MPP's and Mayors for supporting the city by raising the issue.

