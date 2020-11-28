Case of COVID-19 at Martha Cullimore Public School

The District School Board of Niagara says one person at Martha Cullimore Public School has tested positive for COVID-19.

The board says students and staff who had close contact with the person are being contacted by Niagara Region Public Health and told to self-isolate.

Custodians will be completing a thorough cleaning of the Niagara Falls school, the release says.

To see the DSBN's COVID-19 public advisory page, click here.

