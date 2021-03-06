iHeartRadio
Case of COVID-19 at school in Port Colborne

A case of COVID-19 has been reported at a school in Port Colborne.

Niagara Catholic has been advised that an individual at St. Therese Catholic Elementary School has tested positive for COVID-19. 

As a result, students and staff at the school were exposed to COVID-19 while this individual was infectious. 

The person is currently in self-isolation. 

The principal of St. Therese Catholic Elementary School has sent a letter to all students and staff to notify them. 

St. Therese Catholic Elementary School staff are working with Niagara Region Public Health and will comply with all requirements. 

