Case of COVID confirmed at Welland elementary school
A COVID-19 case has been confirmed at an elementary school in Welland.
The DSBN says a person from Diamond Trail Public School has tested positive, but for privacy reasons the identity of the individual will not be shared.
Students and staff who had close contact with the individual are being contacted and told to stay home and self-isolate.
Custodians will complete a thorough cleaning of the school as required.
