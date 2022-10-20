Cases for the most part are less severe: Niagara expert on increase of COVID patients in hospitals

While the number of people being hospitalized in Niagara due to COVID is on the rise, there are reasons to be optimistic.

Medical Director, Infection Prevention and Control and Director, Division of Infectious Diseases at Niagara Health, Dr. Karim Ali, tells CKTB that thanks to vaccines and immunity -- cases are less severe.

"We don't see COVID pneumonia like we used to before. It's not that people aren't getting really sick with COVID, it's just not happening with the frequency we saw before."

"The population level immunity is the highest it's ever been. People have been vaccinated, people have had the infection, people have had access to boosters, that is the most important conversation to have now."

35 people are receding care in Niagara's hospitals for the virus, including nine patients in the ICU.

Only about 20 percent of Canadians have received all their recommended COVID vaccines.