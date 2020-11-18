Cases of COVID-19 continue to climb at long term care homes in Ontario

The Premier will be joined by several of his high ranking ministers for an announcement this afternoon.

Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, Merrilee Fullterton, Minister of Long-Term Care, and Dr. David Williams, Chief Medical Officer of Health, will be on hand at 1:00 for the media conference.

No idea what it will entail but we are once again seeing frightening scenarios play out at long term care homes across the province.

The head of the Nurses’ Association of Ontario, Doris Grinspun tells the Hamilton Spec, “The number of residents with COVID is increasing, the number of staff with COVID is increasing and the number of residents who die is increasing. How can anyone sleep well at night with that?”