Cases of COVID-19 surge in Hamilton region

The mayor and chief medical officer for Hamilton growing increasingly concerned regarding the surging cases of COVID-19 in the city.

Over the long weekend, the city posted 111 new cases of the virus.

The current rate of infection is now surpassing the daily rate during the first stage of the coronavirus.

Outbreaks have been declared at two schools, Shannen Koostachin and Sacred Heart of Jesus.

Mayor Fred Eisenberger says he's very concerned the city may have to put restrictions back in place to help flatten the curve.

And the nearby Six Nations Ohsweken Health Unit is reporting 14 new confirmed cases and 33 probable cases.

In a post on Facebook, the Director of Health Services, Lori Davis Hill says "Our health care staff are exhausted, and contact-tracing is not yet complete. Health care perspectives and advice can’t be ignored; they are working around the clock to keep us safe.”

