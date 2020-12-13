Cases of COVID confirmed Sunday at Welland and Thorold schools

Two school-related COVID cases were confirmed in Niagara's Public Schools this weekend.

A person at Quaker Road Public School in Welland and one at Richmond Street Public School in Thorold have tested positive for the virus.

For privacy reasons, the identity of the two individuals will not be shared.

As part of COVID-19 case management and infection control protocol, students and staff who had close contact with the individuals have been contacted and told by NRPH to stay home and self-isolate.

Custodians will complete a thorough cleaning of the schools.