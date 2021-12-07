Casino Niagara celebrates 25th anniversary

Casino Niagara is celebrating its silver anniversary.

The casino opened its doors back on December 9, 1996, and has since welcomed over 100 million visitors.

Over 690 casino employees will celebrate 25 years of service this year.

“We’re incredibly proud to be celebrating this milestone anniversary, not just internally but with the community as a whole” said Richard Taylor, President of Niagara Casinos. “We realize what a privilege it is to maintain a successful business for 25 years and would like to express our sincere appreciation to our associates for their loyal support and to our valued patrons for making Casino Niagara a premier entertainment destination.”

Over the years, the property has undergone several upgrades, including a $7-million-dollar investment in 2017 and $12-million-renovation in 2005.

Approximately, $48 million in capital expenditures and improvements have been invested into Casino Niagara in the last ten years.

“The last year and a half presented challenges none of us could have predicted. Our team of great people worked tirelessly throughout the closure to ensure that when we were given the green light to re-open we could do so in a way that had the health and safety of our guest’s top of mind without sacrificing the high level of service they were used to. We always knew our team was great, but the way they came together to support our re-opening in July was truly unbelievable,” said Taylor.

Planned anniversary celebrations include, a special menu at LEV2L from December 8-11, a social media contest on Instagram starting December 6th, and Niagara Falls will be lit in Green and Gold on December 9 at 10:00pm