Casino president says employees are returning to work with enthusiasm to prepare for reopening

Niagara's casinos have been working hard behind the scenes to reopen for over a year now.

President Richard Taylor says he is very happy to see employees back in the buildings

"Wonderful thing to see our employees come back to work with the enthusiasm - the same level of enthusiasm they had when they left. It just really enlightens me to see that. But the vast majority of our folks are coming back, and I'm so thankful for that."

When the casinos reopen next Friday, Taylor says they will have new air filtration systems in place. "We have filtration just below HEPA filter. I am told by our engineering staff here that the air inside the building is cleaner than the air outside," Taylor explains. "We have put in some advanced filtration and we're also exchanging the air, I believe, every 10 minutes."

Over 1,000 Niagara casino employees have been called back to work with Casino Niagara and Fallsview Casino Resort for the reopening next Friday at 10 a.m.

The casinos employed over 4,000 people prior to the pandemic.

