Casino supervisor tells court that former MP became agitated over blackjack losses

A casino supervisor says a former Liberal MP facing breach of trust and fraud charges got so agitated playing blackjack four years ago it prompted him to write up a report about the incident.

Raj Grewal parted ways with the Liberals in the fall of 2018 just three years after first being elected, and he later acknowledged having a gambling addiction.

In September 2020 he was charged by the RCMP with four counts of breach of trust and one of fraud over $5,000.

The charges stem from allegations he used his position as an MP to solicit millions of dollars in loans he did not disclose to the ethics commissioner, and also misused his MP's office budget.

Through his lawyers Grewal has denied all the allegations.

The operations supervisor at Casino Lac Leamy in Gatineau, Que., testified in court today that in May 2018, Grewal was agitated as he played blackjack, expressing displeasure and saying he should have quit after losing the first $100,000.