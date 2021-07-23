Casinos in Niagara are reopening to the public today.

The Fallsview Casino Resort and Casino Niagara are opening their doors once again at 10 a.m. after they were closed for a year and a half due to COVID-19 protocols.

The casinos will be able to reopen to 50 percent capacity, and new safety features will be in place including barriers between machines.

Physical distancing requirements will be in place and everyone inside the casinos must wear a mask.

All entertainment performances at the two popular destinations will remain temporarily paused.

Over 1,000 employees were called back to work last week to prepare for the opening. Officials say more employees will be called back as further amenities reopen and the casinos reach sustainable business levels.

Before the pandemic, the two casinos employed over 4,000 people.

Casinos in the province were allowed to reopen to the public a week ago as Ontario moved into Step 3 of the Reopening Plan.