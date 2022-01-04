Casinos prepare for temporary closure

The recent restrictions annouced by the province are forcing the casinos in Niagara Falls to close.'

Fallsview Casino Resort and Casino Niagara say they will temporarily close all casino and resort operations as of Wednesday, at 12:01am.

Richard Taylor, President, Niagara Casinos says, "Since re-opening, Niagara Casinos has welcomed back our guests and associates with their health and safety being our top priority" He adds, "We are working diligently with the OLG, and can confirm that we are in the process of an orderly shutdown of all our operations."



Customers can continue to monitor the Fallsview Casino Resort and Casino Niagara websites and social media channels for future updates and any questions they may have.