Cat recovering at LCHS after being shot in the eye

A cat is recovering at the Lincoln County Humane Society after being shot in the face with a pellet gun.

A Grimsby resident brought in "Curtis" to the LCHS in late November as he saw him limping around the neighbourhood.

Staff did a physical exam and an x-ray where they found a pellet lodged behind his eye.

The cat was taken to Martindale Animal Clinic where they did surgery and had to remove the eye.

Curtis is doing and well and is in great spirits at the LCHS while they look for his original owner.

The surgery did cost of $2,000 and public assistance with the cost would be appreciated.

Donations can be online at www.lchs.ca, emailed to donations@lchs.ca, mailed, or dropped off at the shelter's 4th avenue location.

There is an open animal cruelty investigation open with the Niagara Regional Police and anyone with information is asked to contact them at 905-688-4111 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (Incident Number: 21-137552).