Cat shot by pellet gun in Niagara Falls recovering

A cat, who had been shot by a pellet gun, is recovering in Niagara.

On Friday morning, Niagara SPCA Animal Services Officers responded to a call regarding an injured cat on Chippawa Parkway near Stanley Avenue in Niagara Falls.

The cat, a brown tabby with no identification, was lethargic and dehydrated.

At the SPCA clinic in Welland, two foreign objects were detected by x-ray lodged in the cat’s body resembling ammunition typically fired from a pellet gun.

The cat is currently under the care of Niagara SPCA medical staff.

If you have any information, call police.