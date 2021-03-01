Cat with burns on the mend after being found in box behind Thorold building

A cat is recovering in foster care after enduring extensive injuries.

Lincoln County Humane Society officers were called to the Pine Street North and Albert Street West area of Thorold after a box was discovered behind a building.

Inside the box officers found a black cat with wounds on her sides, head, shoulder, and abdomen that appeared to be scabbing over.

When they brought the cat back to the clinic, put her under sedation, and removed some fur they discovered burns from between her ears down to the knuckles of her toes.

The cat, now known as Domino, underwent a 90 minute surgery to remove all the dead tissue and clean the wounds.

Officials believe the cat is about 7 months old and once she is healed she'll be available for adoption.

The LCHS is accepting donations to help pay for Domino's care through Facebook, CanadaHelps, or by calling the shelter directly at 905-682-0767.

Anyone with more information about Domino is urged to call the LCHS at 905-682-0767 ext. 508