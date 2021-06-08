Caterpillars hitch a ride on some of the trees given away by the city of St. Catharines
Some St. Catharines residents who were able to claim a cherry birch tree through the city's annual giveaway may want to look for some unexpected guests.
The city has received reports of caterpillars hiding in the trees, though the specific type of caterpillar has not yet been determined.
Out of an abundance of caution, anyone who got a cherry birch tree is encouraged to search the foliage and branches and get rid of the pests.
The trees can also be sprayed with a mixture of lukewarm water and a small amount of dish soap without degreaser or anti-bacterial agents.
-
ROUNDTABLE Stephen Murdoch and Sue Ann StaffROUNDTABLE Stephen Murdoch and Sue Ann Staff
-
215 commemoration, ST.C City Hall @ NoonThe flags of City of St. Catharines have been lowered for 215 hours to acknowledge the lives of the 215 children lost to Canada's failed policy. The flags will go back to normal, but we can't. Tuesday, June 8th Noon-1pm Steps of St Catharines City Hall. Tim talks to Karl Dockstader from the Native Friendship Centre
-
Reacting to Islamophobic Murders in LondonTim talks to Khadijah Hammuda from the Niagara Muslim Community Centre on that brutal and horrific attack that killed a Muslim family in London, Ont