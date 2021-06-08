Caterpillars hitch a ride on some of the trees given away by the city of St. Catharines

Some St. Catharines residents who were able to claim a cherry birch tree through the city's annual giveaway may want to look for some unexpected guests.

The city has received reports of caterpillars hiding in the trees, though the specific type of caterpillar has not yet been determined.

Out of an abundance of caution, anyone who got a cherry birch tree is encouraged to search the foliage and branches and get rid of the pests.

The trees can also be sprayed with a mixture of lukewarm water and a small amount of dish soap without degreaser or anti-bacterial agents.