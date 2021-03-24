iHeartRadio
Catholic Church cutting salaries at Vatican

Pope Francis is cutting salaries for cardinals, priests and nuns who work at the Vatican by as much as 10 per cent.

Lower ranking priests and nuns will only be hit with a three per cent pay cut.

Francis says the belt-tightening is necessary to save jobs as the pandemic has severely reduced revenues at the Vatican Museums, which include the Sistine Chapel.

