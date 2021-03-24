Catholic Church cutting salaries at Vatican
Pope Francis is cutting salaries for cardinals, priests and nuns who work at the Vatican by as much as 10 per cent.
Lower ranking priests and nuns will only be hit with a three per cent pay cut.
Francis says the belt-tightening is necessary to save jobs as the pandemic has severely reduced revenues at the Vatican Museums, which include the Sistine Chapel.
-
view from the drive thru - Meanwhile in The City of Boulder, Coloradoview from the drive thru - Meanwhile in The City of Boulder, Colorado
-
ROUNDTABLE Shelby Knox and Bonnie HeslopROUNDTABLE Shelby Knox and Bonnie Heslop
-
Colorado shooting suspect and proposed AR-15 gun ban before Boulder shootingTim talks to Mike Bower of NBC Radio, the 21-year-old suspect in Monday's massacre at a Colorado supermarket -- which left 10 dead including a store manager and a police officer -- faces 10 counts of murder in the first degree.