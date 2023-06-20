Catholic schools back to normal but little known about 'threat' made on Monday
Things should be calmer at Niagara Catholic Schools today even though we know little about what led to a long day for parents and staff
Schools were placed in a hold and secure for most of the day yesterday after the school board says they received a threat.
Niagara police say they are continuing to investigate that threat passed on by the school board but say there is no evidence that the threat originated in Canada.
Schools will be back to normal this morning.
Updated information for Niagara Catholic families. 👇 pic.twitter.com/5NRoUe0ftD— Niagara Catholic DSB (@niagaracatholic) June 19, 2023
