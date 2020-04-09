Catholic teachers' union members ratify new deal

Members of the Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association have ratified a new agreement with the provincial government.

Despite reaching the agreement, the union will still be able to pursue a Charter challenge against the government’s cap on compensation increases.

OECTA President Liz Stuart acknowledges the ratification follows a ‘particularly difficult round of negotiations’ but says the agreement will allow teachers to continue providing high quality education over the long term.

The agreement as originally reached on March 12 after province-wide strike action and more than 50 meetings at the bargaining table.