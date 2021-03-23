Cause of massive fire in Niagara-on-the-Lake in February ruled accidental
The cause of a massive blaze in Niagara-on-the-Lake has been ruled accidental.
The fire at 1238 Townline Road broke out on the afternoon of February 9, 2021, and burned through the night and into the early hours of the next day.
It resulted in a total loss of $300,000 for structures and $1,000,000 for contents.
“On behalf of Town Council, I would like to once again thank our Fire & Emergency Services personnel for their ongoing dedication to protecting the lives and property of Niagara-on-the-Lake,” stated Lord Mayor Disero. “While I empathize with those who lost valuable property and contents within the blaze, I am relieved that no major injuries were reported.”
“I want to extend my gratitude to Chief Ruller and the Fire & Emergency Services team for working diligently with the Ontario Fire Marshal to investigate this very unfortunate incident,” stated CAO Marnie Cluckie. “Their efforts are sincerely appreciated.”
“I am proud of our team for their response efforts during the significant fire and the assistance they provided with investigation efforts and managing hot spots in the days to follow,” stated Fire Chief Nick Ruller.
