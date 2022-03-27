Cause of Niagara winery fire 'unknown', damage pegged at $7M, two Hernder family members in hospital

We may never know what caused a massive fire at a popular winery in Niagara over the weekend.

Fire investigators have determined the cause of $7M blaze is 'unknown', and the the Fire Marshall's Office will not investigate due to the extensive damage to Hernder Estate Winery.

The blaze broke out Saturday night at 10 p.m. and crews from various fire departments assisted St. Catharines Fire to get it fully extinguished by 9 a.m. Sunday.

Four people were hurt in the fire, including two Hernder family members who have been admitted to hospital for oxygen therapy after suffering smoke inhalation.

Condolences have been pouring in for the Hernder family, including from Fire Chief Dave Upper and St. Catharines Mayor Walter Sendzik.

Sendzik tweeted out "Thoughts are with the Hernder family today as a fire has devastated the iconic winery in St.Catharines overnight."

The fire started in the original barn section of the facility where it was contained, thanks to the efforts of firefighters.

Damage to the structure is estimated at $2.5M, while the total damage estimate to the property and its contents sits at $7M.

The popular wedding venue had been rented out by a moms group for the weekend.

The fire broke out hours after the market, “For the Love of Wine” wrapped up for the day.

A GoFund Me account, launched by the Mom Market, is raising money to help the 34 vendors recoup some of the losses they suffered in the fire.

$26,000 has already been raised.

The market was scheduled to continue today, so many vendors left their merchandise at the winery for the night.