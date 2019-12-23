CBSA in Windsor seize suspected cocaine
A Brampton man is facing charges after Canada Border Service agents in Windsor seized 30 bricks of suspected cocaine at the Ambassador Bridge.
It happened on December 15th when a lone male driving a tractor trailer was sent for secondary inspection.
RCMP attended the scene and took custody of the suspect and evidence.
44 year old Manjinder Gill is charged with Importation of a controlled substance, contrary to the controlled drugs and substances act and possession for the purpose of trafficking.
Gill remains in custody for a bail hearing.
The investigation is ongoing.
-
Legal Stories of the Week
Shelby talks with Criminal Lawyer Ari Goldkind.
-
Joel Cassaday - Walk Off The Earth
Shelby talks to Joel Cassaday from Walk off the Earth before they rock the big stage tonight at the New Year's Eve celebrations in the Falls.
-
Roundtable Round #2 (Chrissy Sadowski, Sara Pritula)
Shelby and the panel talk about their stories of the decade.