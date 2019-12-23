CBSA in Windsor seize suspected cocaine

A Brampton man is facing charges after Canada Border Service agents in Windsor seized 30 bricks of suspected cocaine at the Ambassador Bridge.

It happened on December 15th when a lone male driving a tractor trailer was sent for secondary inspection.

RCMP attended the scene and took custody of the suspect and evidence.

44 year old Manjinder Gill is charged with Importation of a controlled substance, contrary to the controlled drugs and substances act and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Gill remains in custody for a bail hearing.

The investigation is ongoing.