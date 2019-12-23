iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
61010
Sms*

CBSA in Windsor seize suspected cocaine

suspected cocaine at ambassador bridge

A Brampton man is facing charges after Canada Border Service agents in Windsor seized 30 bricks of suspected cocaine at the Ambassador Bridge. 

It happened on December 15th when a lone male driving a tractor trailer was sent for secondary inspection. 

RCMP attended the scene and took custody of the suspect and evidence. 

44 year old Manjinder Gill is charged with Importation of a controlled substance, contrary to the controlled drugs and substances act and possession for the purpose of trafficking. 

Gill remains in custody for a bail hearing. 

The investigation is ongoing.

CKTB - Storm Desk Llink
CKTB - Stormdesk - 300x100

Latest Audio