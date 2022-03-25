CBSA reminding travellers to use ArriveCAN app even after April 1st

Canada Border Services Agency is reminding people that they will still need the ArriveCAN app to travel after April 1st.

The agency says travellers will continue to be required to submit their mandatory information in ArriveCAN before arriving in Canada.

Those that show up without completing their submission may have to test on arrival and quarantine for 14 days, regardless of their vaccination status.

Travellers taking a cruise or a plane must submit their information in ArriveCAN within 72 hours before boarding.