CBSA seize $14 million of suspected cocaine at Queenston-Lewiston Bridge

Canada Border Service Agency officers and the RCMP have seized approximately $14 million of suspected cocaine at the Queenston-Lewiston Bridge.

Last month a tractor trailer was stopped for secondary examination at the border.

While there, CBSA officers noticed anomalies in the shipping packaging, leading to the discovery of 104 packages of suspected cocaine.

In all officers seized 117 kilograms of suspected narcotics.

The driver was turned over to the RCMP and the investigation is ongoing.