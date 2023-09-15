CBSA seizure of guns and drugs at Rainbow Bridge results in three arrests

A guns and drugs seizure made by the CBSA is resulting in the arrest of three individuals.

Canada Border officers referred a vehicle for secondary inspection at the Rainbow Bridge on Thursday September 14th.

Upon examination, officers discovered two prohibited firearms, 25 rounds of ammunition, two firearm magazines, 7 grams of suspected cocaine, 3.1 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine, and just under $10,000 of American currency believed to have acquired through the proceeds of crime.

The officers arrested the three occupants and contacted the Niagara Regional Police Service.

43-year-old Tina Caron, 23-year-old Tyana Brittany McLaughlin, and 33-year-old Anthony Mathew from the USA have been arrested and are facing 9 charges.

They have been remanded into the custody of Ontario Correctional Services.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the lead detective by dialing 905-688-4111, dial option #3, extension #1009667.

Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously are encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).